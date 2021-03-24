Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Wed, 24 Mar 2021
Yes
No
I don't know
The full details of the planning applications are in the story linked to below.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: Do you approve of the plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?
POLL: Do you agree with the Government's new policing bill?
POLL: Do you agree with 2,500 new homes being built in Thatcham?
POLL: Which bird do you see most in your garden?
POLL: Have you had/been invited for a Covid vaccination jab?
POLL: Do you want more segregated cycleways in West Berkshire?
Bronze Age monument discovered at housing site
Is it a Banksy?
Driving instructor named among best in UK
Support for plans to convert pub
Thousands back calls for new safety measures on canal after boy's death
Work on 2,500 home Thatcham development could begin in 2024
Serious incident in Newbury as woman and child fall in Kennet & Avon Canal
Newbury MP backs controversial policing bill
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News