Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

POLL: Who is your favourite PM of the past 40 years?

Which Prime Minister gets your vote?

POLL: Who is your favourite PM of the past 40 years?

Margaret Thatcher

John Major

Tony Blair

Gordon Brown

David Cameron

Theresa May

Boris Johnson

None of them

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Is it a Banksy?

New work appears overnight on Reading Bridge, but is it a Banksy?

Two accused of attacking another woman

Two accused of attacking another women

Work to restart 'soon' on flats development

Work to restart 'soon' on flats development

Book your jab at Newbury Vaccination Centre

Coronavirus update: Newbury Vaccination Centre plea to Cohorts 1-9 and over 50s to get their jabs booked

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33