VOTE for Thatcham's best Christmas window display
Fri, 11 Dec 2020
Thatcham town centre shops have dressed up their windows on a star theme for a best-dressed window display.
The Newbury Weekly News has partnered with the town council again this year for the competition, and you can vote for your favourite window below.
The winners will be announced on Friday, December 18.
The contest was held for the first time last year, with Picture It scooping the prize for their Nutcracker themed window.
See the Christmas windows below and vote for your favourite.
A-Plan Insurance
Charles Hairdressing
Creative Cakes by S&S
Dusty Attic
Gem's Dog Grooming
House of Cards
Moto-Cycle
Newbury Building Society
Picture It
RSPCA
Thatcham Kitchen Designs
The Cutting Bar
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News