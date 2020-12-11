Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

VOTE for Thatcham's best Christmas window display

Pick your best-dressed window display

VOTE for Thatcham's best Christmas window display

A-Plan Insurance

Charles Hairdressing

Creative Cakes by S&S

Dusty Attic

Gem's Dog Grooming

House of Cards

Moto-Cycle

Newbury Building Society

Picture It

RSPCA

Thatcham Kitchen Designs

The Cutting Bar

Thatcham town centre shops have dressed up their windows on a star theme for a best-dressed window display.

The Newbury Weekly News has partnered with the town council again this year for the competition, and you can vote for your favourite window below.

The winners will be announced on Friday, December 18.

The contest was held for the first time last year, with Picture It scooping the prize for their Nutcracker themed window.

See the Christmas windows below and vote for your favourite.

