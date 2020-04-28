Early Learning Feature

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Get ahead and find out more about your local childcare nurseries, what they have to offer and how to get in touch with them.
Click on each one for more information
Double Starlink satellite pass this evening
Starlink satellite sightings for Saturday
Venus and crescent Moon close together and Earthshine
Highclere Castle defends no refund policy after criticism
standard
Restaurateurs offer free meals to NHS staff
Local business appeals for more government protection
West Berkshire musicians! Join this evening's Ode to Joy-a-thon
Police respond to 1,100 breaches of social distancing in a week
Videos
Watch Newbury Virtual Community Choir teach the world to sing
Castle School pupils Roar for awareness day
Thatcham level crossing reopens after barrier hit by car
Video Gallery
Storm Dennis causes road closures
Video: Raw sewage running through Lambourn
Kyle in the running for top prize: You can vote for him online now
Video report: St Bart's is game for lacrosse
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Double Starlink satellite pass this evening
Starlink satellite sightings for Saturday
Venus and crescent Moon close together and Earthshine
Highclere Castle defends no refund policy after criticism
standard
Restaurateurs offer free meals to NHS staff
Local business appeals for more government protection
West Berkshire musicians! Join this evening's Ode to Joy-a-thon
Police respond to 1,100 breaches of social distancing in a week