THURSDAY 30 November

Make Wool Roving Fairies and Angels with Sue Howell, 10.30am-1pm, Old Chapel Textile Centre, Greenham Business Park. (01635) 38740 email octc@live.com

Coffee Morning with home-made cakes and much more, 10am-noon, St Nicolas Church Hall, Bartholomew Street. In aid of the Friends of Newtown Road Cemetery. www.fnrcnewbury.org.uk

FRIDAY 1 DECEMBER



To December 3, Exhibition at the Nature Discovery Centre, Thatcham. Diana Pattenden, Amy Malikov, Emma Davis, Tessa Kirby, Sarah Moorcroft – five Open Studio artists are exhibiting together. Drawing workshop and silk screen painting to see. Open 10am-4pm. 07887 844981 for more details.

Christmas Fayre, 1st Wash Common Scout Hut, Battery End, Wash Common, 6.30pm-8pm. Live band, BBQ, Stalls, Raffle, Christmas Gifts, Local Craft, Mulled Wine, and of course Santa. All proceeds to the 1st Wash Common Scout Group Hut Replacement fund.

The Village Artisan Food Market, 10am-12.30pm, Beenham Village Hall, Picklepythe Lane, Beenham.

To January 7, Beauty and the Beast pantomime, Corn Exchange, Newbury Box office 0845 5218218

Christmas Fair, St Michael and All Angels Lambourn, 5.30pm–8pm. Gift stalls, Christmas wreaths and much more

Film: The Spy who Came in from the Cold, 8pm, Croft Hall, Hungerford. Tickets from www.artsforhungerford.com or Hungerford Bookshop

Willow for Christmas, 10am-noon, West Berkshire Museum, Wharf Street, Newbury. (01635) 519562 museum@westberks.gov.uk

And tomorrow, Ladbrokes Winter Carnival, Newbury Racecourse



SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER

Tadley LGBT Gig with Anthony Jay, 7pm, Tadley Memorial Hall. Tickets £20 in advance, email isabellaoffice@gmx.co.uk. 35 per cent of ticket price will go to Children in Need. Tickets will not be available on the door.

Make a fabulous bag with Linda Connell, 10am-4pm. Come and make this really easy and unique bag. Keep it yourself or give it away as a Christmas gift. £48. Old chapel textile Centre, Greenham Business Park. email octc@live.com or call (01635) 38740

Intermediate Kumihimo Braiding with Meg Crowther, 2pm-4pm. Take your braids up a notch by learning a more advanced pattern structure. Also learn how to finish your braid tidily ready to use for jewellery or crafts. £16. Old chapel textile Centre, Greenham Business Park. email octc@live.com or call (01635) 38740

Yuletide Bonanza – concert with the Barfield Handbell Ringers. An afternoon of music including some Christmas pieces to mark the start of the festive season, 3pm, St Mary's Church, Church Gate, Thatcham. Tickets (including light refreshments) £6, £5 concessions, accompanied children free – available from Picture It, 17 High Street, Thatcham, by request to dianne@barfield.org.uk or at the door.

Cloudbusting: the music of Kate Bush, 8pm, Croft Hall, Hungerford. Tickets from www.artsforhungerford.com

And tomorrow, City Arts Christmas Fair, 10am-4pm, City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury. Free Entry, refreshments available, all welcome.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 3

Aldermaston Concert Centre Christmas Concert with guests, Burnham Copse School Choir and professional musician Elizabeth Harrison, 3pm. AWE’s Theatre, Tadley RG7 4PR. Interval. Bar available. £8 on the Door. Sylvia (0118) 932 3971. SATNAV takes you to Main Gate – ask for Theatre.

Christmas Tree Festival, Memorial Hall, Upper Bucklebury, 1pm-4.30pm. Entrance free and plenty of parking. Come and choose your favourite tree. Seasonal refreshments, stalls, children’s games and biscuits to decorate. All welcome. For more information ring (01635) 863372

Pete Allen’s Hot Seven Jazz Band, 3pm, Chequers Hotel, – tickets at the door £14.50 (cash only)

Christmas fair and children’s parties, 11am-4pm, Shaw House. Parties £4 per child, tickets in advance from Shaw House (01635) 279279

Eleanor Voak and George Skeil, accompanied by Hayley Tull, 7pm, Old Bluecoat School, Thatcham. Adults £5, children free. More info (01635) 869869 or email Simon@witcombs.co.uk

First World War Poetry Reading, 11am-3pm, Sandham Memorial Chapel. Listen to Jonathan Jones reading iconic First World War poetry at intervals throughout the day in the setting of this inspiring chapel created by Stanley Spencer. Regular charges to the chapel apply

MONDAY DECEMBER 4

Pelican Christmas Fair, 9.30am-5pm, The Vineyard, Newbury. Entrance £5. www.pelicancancer.org (01256) 314746

Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere. Listen to the story behind one of the most important 20th-century artists Sir Stanley Spencer and how his dream of a ‘Holy Box’ came to fruition. 11am-1pm. Tickets £6. To book please call 0344 249 1895

To December 8, Make a Christmas wreath workshop, 10am and 4pm each day, Hilliers Garden Centre. £35. To book call (01635) 200442

TUESDAY DECEMBER 5



Kintbury Wildlife Group A talk by Lesley Staves Early Summer in Kyrgyzstan. Meeting starts at 7.30pm in the

Coronation Hall, Kintbury. New members and visitors always welcome – £2 entry for non-members please. More details from (01488) 682301.



Christmas Wreath making, 10am and 6.30pm. Workshop lasts two-and-a-half hours approx. Shaw House, Church Road, Newbury (01635) 279279



WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 6

Newbury District Ornithological Club Annual General Meeting followed by a talk How Birds Work by Brian Clews. All welcome, meeting starts at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Church hall, Greenham

