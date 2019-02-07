Cheap Street businesses offer a warm welcome

Continuing our series on Newbury's Cheap Street, we take a peak inside two more businesses today.

Gary at Newbury Emporium welcomed newburytoday's cameras into his shop to give us an idea of the delights that you can find inside his own Aladdin's cave.

He offers unusual gifts, from jewellery to glass, and from instruments to records.

We then moved further up the road to take a look inside Pageant Party, where you can buy fancy dress costumes, balloons and decorations for all occasions.

They also offer DJ and equipment hire, as well as stocking a range of traditional sweets.

Before Christmas we caught up with Wendy at the Empire Cafe, one of Newbury's oldest and most well-known businesses.

Click on the videos to enjoy a quick peak inside these stores.