Stars chat panto - and whether they're on Santa's naughty list

It’s National Panto Day (yey!) and so to celebrate Newburytoday popped along to the Corn Exchange, accompanied by some budding reporters and panto fans, to chat to some of the stars of the festive season.

This year’s panto is Sleeping Beauty, written and directed by comedy team Plested and Brown, and it promises to be a spell-binding production full of catchy songs to sing-along to and high energy dance routines, plus plenty of magic and sparkle.

More than 20,000 people enjoyed the tradition of panto at the Corn Exchange last year and already the 2019 shows have been selling out fast.

This year there is a welcome return for Matthew Grace, who has appeared in nine Corn Exchange pantomimes, and Philip Elvy, who previously starred in 2007’s Beauty and the Beast.

Some new faces in the cast include Ben Barrow, Jay Alexandra Bennett, Katharine Bennett-Fox, Lara Denning - who recently appeared in the West End production of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole and has just been named in the cast for the UK tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - and Nick Read.

Joining them in the ensemble is Charlie Bassett Cross and Thérèse O'Sullivan and performing alongside them all are 12 talented local young performers aged between 8 and 15 years.

The show runs until January 4th so there is still time to grab your tickets and enjoy some festive fun this Christmas.

Click here to find out more and book tickets.

Click on the video above to see our two budding reporters, and panto fans, chatting to stars Matthew Grace and Lara Denning about all things panto.