Hearing Dog Della knows how to keep her cool at her West Berkshire home, as the heatwave continues

If you follow us on Facebook and Instagram you will have already seen us sharing some photos of the gorgeous Della.

Today we couldn't resist sharing this great video off her enjoying her new paddling pool in the summer sunshine.

Della is a seven month old golden Labrador and when she grows up she will go on to have a job with the charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

But until then, she's enjoying the sun at her foster home in West Berkshire.

We wish we could jump in and join her.