Video: Hedgehog makes its home in Newbury garden

A Newbury family were treated to a front row seat as a hedgehog moved home across their garden.

Having spent the day watching it scuttling backwards and forwards across their lawn, they were even more surprised to see it bringing its babies to the new nest the following evening.

They managed to capture the nest building on camera, from their lockdown office, after spotting the hedgehog scurrying across the lawn several times in one day.

The lucky homeowner said: "We knew there were hedgehogs in the garden, having spotted them a few times before at night, but we have never seen them come out so much during the day.

"The mother went backwards and forwards across the garden at least 20 times on the first day.

"It was then lovely to spot her walking one of her babies across to their new home the following evening.

"We did think we may need to rescue one at one point, but luckily he called her and she came back for him."