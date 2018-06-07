Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Sign language and Shakespeare

Watermill Dream team – meet the characters

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

The Watermill’s current magical production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream incorporates sign language alongside music and mayhem in retelling Shakespeare’s timeless comedy.

Deaf actor Sophie Stone, a former student of Mary Hare School and member of The Watermill Ensemble, plays the role of Hermia, one of the ill-fated Athenian lovers.

In addition, the theatre will be staging two fully integrated British Sign Language performances on Wednesday, June 13 at 7.30pm and Saturday, June 16 at 1.30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01635 46044 or email boxoffice@watermill.org.uk

A signed introduction to A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Residents' anger at tree felling in West Berkshire

Residents' anger at tree felling in West Berkshire

Villagers dig their own defences against travellers

Villagers dig their own defences against travellers

Thieves use electronic jammer to steal from vehicles, police warn

Thieves use electronic jammer to steal from vehicles, police warn

Plans for Thatcham town centre redevelopment submitted

Plans for Thatcham town centre redevelopment submitted

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33