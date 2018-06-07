Sign language and Shakespeare

The Watermill’s current magical production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream incorporates sign language alongside music and mayhem in retelling Shakespeare’s timeless comedy.

Deaf actor Sophie Stone, a former student of Mary Hare School and member of The Watermill Ensemble, plays the role of Hermia, one of the ill-fated Athenian lovers.

In addition, the theatre will be staging two fully integrated British Sign Language performances on Wednesday, June 13 at 7.30pm and Saturday, June 16 at 1.30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01635 46044 or email boxoffice@watermill.org.uk

A signed introduction to A Midsummer Night’s Dream