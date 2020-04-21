Coronavirus West Berkshire: Voxfresh's virtual choir

A group of singers in Newbury have been stretching their vocal cords to record a track, despite all being in different locations.

Twelve young selected vocalists from VoxFresh, a Newbury-based singing group, were given the task of recording a song they had been working on before the coronavirus lockdown put pay to their usual group rehearsals.

The segments were all then edited together to produce the final track.

Director of Voxfresh, Kat Penn, said: “When the implications of COVID-19 hit I set VoxFresh Masters the challenge to film themselves singing their part.

“They’ve now been compiled into a virtual choir performance, singing 'Jealous' by Labrinth.

“I'm hugely proud of them for stepping outside their comfort zone for this, with great results.”

The virtual choir performance includes singers from the group’s Masters section, which is an audition-only branch of Voxfresh and includes young people aged 13-16-years-old.

VoxFresh runs unauditioned groups for young vocalists aged 6-18. Contact info@voxfresh.com or check the website for more details.