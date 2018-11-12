Pedal power: Team Rickshaw comes to town

The BBC's Team Rickshaw has pedaled its way through parts of the area today (Monday).

Matt Baker, from The One Show, lead his team into Kingsclere this morning, before heading through Woolton Hill, where they were met by children from Woolton Hill Junior, St Thomas's Infants and Thorngrove Schools.

They made a surprising pit-stop at the junior school, where they switched riders and grabbed some much needed snacks and drinks.

Matt Baker told newburytoday that the reception they had received cycling through the district had been phenomenal.

It was then down to Pheobe, a 19-year-old from Leicester who is currently studying medicine at university but as an 8-year-old was crippled by a stammer, to lead the team out from the school and down past hoards of screaming children.

Residents lined the streets as the rickshaw and its entourage continued through Ball Hill and down into Kintbury, where they stopped for lunch.

They then headed on through Hungerford and towards its overnight stop today in Royal Wootton Bassett.

Click on the video above to hear from Matt, Pheobe and some of the excited school children.