Advertise with Newbury Weekly News

PREPARE

Finding a new job can be a stressful time, but there are a lot of ways to ease the pressure on yourself while you do it.

Work out where to look for the best job listings in your industry and keep a regular eye on it, so you don’t have to apply for anything at the last minute. Create or update your profiles on LinkedIn or industry networking sites. Making those contacts could be crucial to securing the job of your dreams.

A number of large firms use online testing as part of the recruitment process, so brush up on your skills by grabbing a book on psychometric tests.

Remember to follow up after an interview as well. Finding out why you weren’t successful can help you know what to avoid doing next time.

APPLY

Writing the perfect application form and getting your CV up-to-date are critical when applying for a job.

On average, an employer will spend just six seconds looking at your CV before it goes on the yes or no pile. Here, first impressions really do count.

Make sure all your personal details are correct and check, check and double check there are no spelling errors or typos.

Tailor your CV to each job, ensuring you highlight which of your skills and previous experience is transferrable to the new position.

Include an engaging cover letter, which will help the employer focus on your key attributes.

SUCCEED

Key to a successful interview is preparation.

Do your research and make sure you know all there is to know about the organisation you want to join and the position you are applying for.

Compare your skillset and qualifications to the job specification and prepare how you will convey that to the interviewer. All interviews include a similar range of questions, which you can largely prepare ahead for.

Make sure you look neat, clean and your shirt is ironed. Act confident, even if you don’t feel it, and come prepared with copies of your CV and references.

Many interviewers will ask if you have any questions at the end. Make sure you do. Use this opportunity to clarify anything from the interview and consider asking about future opportunities at the firm or the next steps if you are a successful candidate.