Hi mummy and daddy

AN unborn baby has managed to shock his parents already, by turning and giving them a wave during an ultrasound scan.

Expectant mum and dad, Lucy Bearley and Stuart Barrett, from Thatcham, enjoyed more than the usual glimpse of their baby boy when he appeared to turn to face them and wave in the middle of the 4d scan at Newbury’s Babybond.

Luckily the magical moment was captured on camera.

Overjoyed dad-to-be Mr Barrett said: “We thought we would see the normal wiggling but we saw that instead.

“I asked the sonographer to rewind it and when we looked again she said she was pretty sure he waved.

“She said she had never seen anything like it before and neither had the midwife when we showed her afterwards too.”

The 25-year-old added: “He was being so stubborn at first and we had to go and have a hot drink to try to get him to move.

“It was almost like he turned, waved and then said ‘right, leave me alone now’.”

After the scan, which was taken at 28 weeks, a proud Ms Bearley (pictured above with Mr Barrett) posted the video on her Facebook feed to share with family and friends and the couple were shocked to discover the interest it generated.

“The video has now been viewed more than 750,000 times,” said Mr Barrett. “Some of the comments have been nasty though.”

The couple’s cheeky chap, which is their first baby, is due on March 5 and Mr Barrett said they were even more excited to meet him now.

“Everyone is really excited to meet him now, especially as he has his own little personality now,” he added. “It is something to show him later in life; something to embarrass him with.”