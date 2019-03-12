Historic drive through Newbury

A video retrieved from an old VHS tape by reader David Garside offers a glimpse of the past.

The footage, which was taken in June 1986, shows the view through the windscreen of a car as the driver heads from the Andover Road, along Monks Lane, Pinchington Lane, Greenham Road and into The Nightingales.

Things have certainly changed along that route in the 30 years since the video was taken.

Thanks to David for sharing with us.

Do you have any old footage of Newbury? Get in touch with us to share your memories too.