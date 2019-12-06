Kyle in the running for top prize

A Cold Ash youngster has been nominated for a top national motorsport award.

Kyle Payne won the 2019 FAB GP50 British Championship after a dramatic final round race at Tattershall circuit in Lincolnshire. And now The Downs School pupil has been shortlisted for the 2019 Motorsport Awards Young Rider of the Year.

The 12-year-old is one of 10 contenders in the category, which is decided by an online public vote. The winners will be announced on December 15.

Kyle said: “I was very surprised to have been nominated for the young rider of the year and now I have my fingers crossed.”

His proud dad, Grant Payne, added: “Being nominated for this award is a great way to end a fantastic season for Kyle. Of course we are proud of his results but more so his hard work and determination to succeed.

“Next year he is moving his focus to Spain where he will be competing in the Cuna de Campeones Promo 3 class on a big wheeled 250 GP style bike against the best Europe have to offer.

“There is a big learning curve ahead and a tough challenge but with guidance from his established coach Andy Ibbott we are hoping for good progress during the season.

“Winning the championship and now being nominated for this award would not have been possible without the support of Kyle’s School, The Downs, in Compton, and his sponsors Host-it.co.uk and Tri-Motive.com.”

Kyle, who is known as ‘The Nibbler’ when he is racing, started his career on a mini moto at the age of nine years and over the past three seasons has progressed through the ranks to the six-speed 50cc mini Grand Prix bike in 2019.

He will spend the winter doing indoor super moto training at Swindon Karting as he prepares for his European challenge next year.

Click on the video above to see a promotional montage he put together himself to showcase his season.

To vote for Kyle visit the website – www.motorsportawards.com - voting closes at 6pm on Monday (December 9).

To follow his progress you can find him on Facebook - @thenibbler25