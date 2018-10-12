Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

The Flying Scotsman from the air

Drone footage of this iconic steam engine passing through Newbury recently

Steve Ambrose

Steve Ambrose

steve.ambrose@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07500 090960

For those of you who missed this famous steam engine on its journey through Newbury last week, here's some drone footage courtesy of Norman Bland.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • MoiraJR

    12/10/2018 - 13:01

    Lovely but stupid music! Would have liked to hear the Choo-choo sounds. Moira JR

    Reply

School staff killed in M4 crash

School staff killed in M4 crash

Serious collision closes M4 eastbound between Hungerford and Chievelely

Serious collision closes M4 eastbound between Hungerford and Chievelely

Two people killed in M4 collision

Two people killed in M4 collision

Three people sustain life-threatening injuries in M4 minibus crash

Three people sustain life-threatening injuries in M4 minibus crash

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33