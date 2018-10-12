The Flying Scotsman from the air

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Fri, 12 Oct 2018
Steve Ambrose
steve.ambrose@newburynews.co.uk
07500 090960
For those of you who missed this famous steam engine on its journey through Newbury last week, here's some drone footage courtesy of Norman Bland.
MoiraJR
12/10/2018 - 13:01
Lovely but stupid music! Would have liked to hear the Choo-choo sounds.
Moira JR
