Newbury youngsters Rock

When Newbury Rocks Youth Choir launched in September 2016, founder Kat Penn knew she wanted to provide children with music industry experiences.

In March 2018 they all enjoyed their first foray into the world of recording studios and music videos. And here is the result.

The youngsters, who are aged six to 18-years and all live in West Berkshire and North Hampshire, recorded a unique version of Avril Lavigne’s song, Fly.

They recorded it at Blue Dot Studios and the video was filmed on location there and at Shaw House, Newbury last May.

Kat says: “I am so proud of each and every one of the singers at Newbury Rocks Youth Choir.

“They acted like little professionals throughout this experience even though there was lots of new territory and challenges demanded of them.

“The final result really demonstrates both the talent of these young singers and the friendship and fun they have along the way. Newbury should be proud!”

Since then the choir – which is an unauditioned contemporary singing group - continues to enjoy more musical experiences, including performing at Disneyland Paris last year and, earlier in 2019, recording a series of tracks for their own mini-album.

The group’s next project is to represent Great Britain at the World Choir Games in 2020.

Any children, particularly aged nine years and over, who would like to join the choir are invited to attend one of the Friday evening rehearsals at Greenham Common Control Tower. To book your free taster session you can email Kat on newburyrocks@outlook.com