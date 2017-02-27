go

The Holy Bail

England cricket chums, David Gower and Chris Cowdrey, pitch in for a night of fun

David Gower and Chris Cowdrey

Former England cricket captains, David Gower (left) and Chris Cowdrey, bring their show to Basingstoke

TWO former captains of England’s cricket team are reuniting for an evening of fun-filled chat in Basingstoke. 

Lifetime friends David Gower and Chris Cowdrey, both former England cricket Captains, are now taking off (not in a Tiger Moth) on a UK tour and appear at The Anvil on Friday, March 17  (7.30pm).

The two old muckers are treading the boards to discuss everything from meeting on a rugby pitch at school to growing up through the England ranks, being each other's best men and why they only seemed to end up on the same side when one of them was the captain! From schoolboy beginnings to Ashes winning innings, David and Chris have seen it all together – a first-class friendship still going strong after more than 40 years. 

Tickets for Gower, Cowdrey and The Holy Bail are priced £27 (includes £2 booking fee).  The show is suitable for those aged 12 and over.  For more information visit the website anvilarts.org.uk

David Gower and Chris Cowdrey
