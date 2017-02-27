Autumn Group art

ORIGINAL paintings and prints, in a variety of media and styles, including local landscapes and abstracts by local artists Mary Anne Stephens, Brenda Roullier and The Autumn Group, will be on sale at an exhibition at The Compton Swan on Sunday (3pm to 7pm).

The Autumn Group, incorporating the Hobbies Club, caters in the main for the over-45s from Compton, East and West Ilsley and surrounding villages, holds weekly meetings and activities, with tea, cake, chat, speakers and entertainment for most sessions. The highlight of the year is the annual Christmas Day lunch for anyone that is alone on that day.

Members of the Hobbies Club are encouraged to demonstrate and learn new skills. Of particular success have been the art classes run by Mary Anne Stephens, who has encouraged members to discover skills they never dreamt of.

There will be a raffle in support of Help for Heroes, who will be manning a table of literature and merchandise. Raffle sponsors include Roseberry Studio Picture Framer, Charmaine’s Hair & Beauty Salon and several pieces of art.

Enjoy a glass or two and perhaps lunch at the pub while browsing the diverse selection of art for sale. Entry is free.