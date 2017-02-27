go

Autumn Group art

Local artists prepare for spring display in a bid to raise charity funds

The Autumn Group art exhibition

The Autumn Group present their spring art exhibition

ORIGINAL paintings and prints, in a variety of media and styles, including local landscapes and abstracts by local artists Mary Anne Stephens, Brenda Roullier and The Autumn Group, will be on sale at an exhibition at  The Compton Swan on Sunday (3pm to 7pm).

The Autumn Group, incorporating the Hobbies Club, caters in the main for the over-45s from Compton, East and West Ilsley and surrounding villages, holds weekly meetings and activities, with tea, cake, chat, speakers and entertainment for most sessions.  The highlight of the year is the annual Christmas Day lunch for anyone that is alone on that day.

 Members of the Hobbies Club are encouraged to demonstrate and learn new skills.  Of particular success have been the art classes run by Mary Anne Stephens, who has encouraged members to discover  skills they never dreamt of.

There will be a raffle in support of Help for Heroes, who will be manning a table of literature and merchandise.  Raffle sponsors include Roseberry Studio Picture Framer, Charmaine’s Hair & Beauty Salon and several pieces of art.

Enjoy a glass or two and perhaps lunch at the pub while browsing the diverse selection of art for sale. Entry is free.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

One lane re-opened M4 Swindon to Chippenham after lorry transporter blaze

M4 drivers Swindon/Chippenham advised to seek alternative route

Jury convicts West Berkshire school teacher of raping young pupil

Jury convicts West Berkshire school teacher of raping young boy pupil

Arts & Ents

The Autumn Group art exhibition
Arts & Ents

Autumn Group art

Local artists prepare for spring display in a bid to raise charity funds

 
David Gower and Chris Cowdrey
Arts & Ents

The Holy Bail

England cricket chums, David Gower and Chris Cowdrey, pitch in for a night of fun

 
Arts & Ents

All the right moves

 
Arts & Ents

Kinky couple lose the plot

 
Arts & Ents

On That Note...

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33