go

£747,250 National Lottery funding for Corn Exchange

Arts Council England awards money to develop 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Centre at Greenham

Trish Lee

Reporter:

Trish Lee

101

101, the Corn Exchange Outdoor Arts Creation Centre, has just landed £747,250-worth of funding from Arts Council England’s Ambition for Excellence programme, to support its future development.

Launched in 2014, 101, at Greenham Business Park supports artists to create ambitious new outdoor performances. Supported by Greenham Common Trust and Arts Council England, some have been performed locally and others have toured to UK festivals as well as internationally.

The funding, spread over the next three years, will enable the Corn Exchange to establish 101 as an innovation hub. Katy Griffiths and Grant Brisland, co-directors of the Corn Exchange, said “this is terrific news! The support of Arts Council England and Greenham Common Trust has put 101 on the map. It has proven to be an incredibly vital facility for hundreds of artists over the last few years and this funding will enable us to make a greater national impact.”

See next week’s N2 arts and entertainment for the full story.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Construction of new Newbury hotel gets underway

Newbury waves good-bye to town centre car park

Emergency repair works force Newbury road closure

Emergency repair works force Newbury road closure

Appeal to find missing girl from Burghfield Common

police

Arts & Ents

101
Arts & Ents

£747,250 National Lottery funding for Corn Exchange

Arts Council England awards money to develop 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Centre at Greenham

 
Space race
Arts & Ents

Space race

Story of unknown African-American women mathematicians who served a vital role at NASA in the early years of the US space programme

 
Arts & Ents

Autumn Group art

 
Arts & Ents

The Holy Bail

 
Arts & Ents

All the right moves

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33