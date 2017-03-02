£747,250 National Lottery funding for Corn Exchange

101, the Corn Exchange Outdoor Arts Creation Centre, has just landed £747,250-worth of funding from Arts Council England’s Ambition for Excellence programme, to support its future development.

Launched in 2014, 101, at Greenham Business Park supports artists to create ambitious new outdoor performances. Supported by Greenham Common Trust and Arts Council England, some have been performed locally and others have toured to UK festivals as well as internationally.

The funding, spread over the next three years, will enable the Corn Exchange to establish 101 as an innovation hub. Katy Griffiths and Grant Brisland, co-directors of the Corn Exchange, said “this is terrific news! The support of Arts Council England and Greenham Common Trust has put 101 on the map. It has proven to be an incredibly vital facility for hundreds of artists over the last few years and this funding will enable us to make a greater national impact.”

