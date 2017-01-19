Kingsclere Primary School pupils' safer journey to school

KINGSCLERE Primary School pupils will be safer walking or cycling to school during the winter months, thanks to safety armbands provided by AWE.

Tony Darroch, AWE’s environment, safety and health manager, spoke at the school, in Ash Grove, about road safety and the pupils took part in a quiz to highlight safety messages.

AWE sponsored the LED flashing armbands, which pupils were delighted to receive.

Mr Darroch said he was honoured to be invited to speak to the Kingsclere pupils on the topic.

“They were very engaged and interested and loved their armbands, which is important, as it means they will wear them,” he said.

“Hopefully, these lessons will become second nature and help to keep them safe both at school and out in the wider community.”

He said AWE took road safety very seriously and thanked the charity Brake for the resources and assistance provided for the school visit.

The school participates in the Junior Road Safety Officer Scheme, supported by Hampshire County Council.

During National Road Safety Week, teachers and staff promote road safety with themed assemblies and activities, supported by poster campaigns.

Road safety initiatives at AWE included training sessions for the company’s apprentices, road safety quizzes and films.