PCSO serving four North Hampshire villages commended for bravery

Chief Consatble presents commendation for saving woman's life

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

PCSO serving 4 North Hampshire villages commended for bravery

A POLICE officer serving Kingsclere, Ashford Hill, Headley and Hannington has received a commendation for saving a woman’s life.

Pcso Melody Kness was recognised by Hampshire Constabulary’s chief constable, Olivia Pinkney, at a recent ceremony.

The commendation is to highlight the bravery of Psco Kness, following a call on May 21 last year regarding a vulnerable 24-year-old woman in Whitchurch.

The woman, in a distressed state, had run towards the A34 dual carriageway and a bridge over the railway line.

Pcso Kness chased after the woman, stopping her from climbing on to the bridge. She had to physically restrain her from jumping from the bridge for nearly eight minutes until colleagues arrived.

Chief constable Pinkney said: “It is my honour to recognise these acts of professionalism, courage and dedication which have saved lives, protected our homes and supported those who are in most need.”

Pcso Kness, who left the role on January 13 to take up training as a police constable, was replaced by Pcso Freya Batchelor.

She can be contacted on freya.batchelor@hampshire.pnn.police.uk

PCSO serving 4 North Hampshire villages commended for bravery
PCSO serving four North Hampshire villages commended for bravery

Chief Constable presents commendation for saving woman's life

 
