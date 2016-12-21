go

Rubbish fire in Shaw bushes

Collision in same area

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

49-0106p-Young-Firefighters

A RUBBISH fire in Shaw bushes yesterday (Tues) evening was followed an hour later by an unrelated collision in the same area.

One fire engine from Newbury was called at 8.30pm to the rear of tennis courts in Poplar Place, where rubbish was on fire in bushes.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using specialised backpacks filled with water.

The cause was put down to accidental and firefighters left the scene after half an hour.

An hour later a pump from Newbury was again called out to Shaw, to a collision involving a car and a parked vehicle, in Maple Crescent. 

No-one was hurt.

Battery fluid was leaking on the road, which firefighters washed away using a hosereel.

Firefighters also disconnected the battery to make the vehicle safe, before leaving the scene after half an hour. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • grumpy

    21/12/2016 - 14:02

    Battery acid should be contained, and not washed down the drain surely ???

    Reply

    • PeterE

      21/12/2016 - 16:04

      Suitably diluted with water from the hosereel it would pose no problem. It might even slightly clean the drainpipes.

      Reply

Armed men threaten M&S staff during early morning raid in Newbury

Armed men threaten M&S staff during early morning raid in Newbury

Man attacks and robs 12-year-old boy in Thatcham

Man attacks and robs 12-year-old boy in Thatcham

Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham

Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham

Family of woman who died in Hungerford Tesco fatal collision pay tribute

Family of Tesco fatal collision pay tribute

News

Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham
News

Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham

Victim hospitalised after assault

 
Beautiful cat puts new home at top of Christmas wish list
News

Beautiful cat puts new home at top of Christmas wish list

Elbowed out by 'younger newer models'

1comment

 
News

Bucklebury Common car fire suspected arson

 
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
News

West Berkshire Councillors accused of bowing to “bureaucratic pressure”

2comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive