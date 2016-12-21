A RUBBISH fire in Shaw bushes yesterday (Tues) evening was followed an hour later by an unrelated collision in the same area.

One fire engine from Newbury was called at 8.30pm to the rear of tennis courts in Poplar Place, where rubbish was on fire in bushes.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using specialised backpacks filled with water.

The cause was put down to accidental and firefighters left the scene after half an hour.

An hour later a pump from Newbury was again called out to Shaw, to a collision involving a car and a parked vehicle, in Maple Crescent.

No-one was hurt.

Battery fluid was leaking on the road, which firefighters washed away using a hosereel.

Firefighters also disconnected the battery to make the vehicle safe, before leaving the scene after half an hour.