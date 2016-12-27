Newbury school prepares for 50th anniversary

ROBERT Sandilands Primary School is gearing up for its 50th anniversary in 2017 and is appealing for the community to help with the celebrations.

The school is appealing to former alumni or parents of former pupils for any memorabilia or artefacts connected with school which can then be displayed in a special anniversary exhibition.

Anything from old school photos, newspaper clippings, videos of performances, awards/trophies, old school uniforms or even old school work will then be gathered together for the display.

Headteacher, Richard Blofeld, said: “We are looking forward to celebrating the school’s 50th birthday and would like the school community, past and present, to be involved in our celebrations.

“Any artefacts/memorabilia received will be used to create a display in our school hall during our 50th birthday celebrations.

“The festivities will include a number of different events including a summer festival and circus in the summer term 2017.”

Any items can be taken to the school office in Digby Road.