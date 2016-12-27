go

Newbury school prepares for 50th anniversary

Robert Sandilands appeal for the community to help with celebrations

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Newbury school prepares for 50th anniversary

ROBERT Sandilands Primary School is gearing up for its 50th anniversary in 2017 and is appealing for the community to help with the celebrations.

The school is appealing to former alumni or parents of former pupils for any memorabilia or artefacts connected with school which can then be displayed in a special anniversary exhibition.

Anything from old school photos, newspaper clippings, videos of performances, awards/trophies, old school uniforms or even old school work will then be gathered together for the display.

Headteacher, Richard Blofeld, said: “We are looking forward to celebrating the school’s 50th birthday and would like the school community, past and present, to be involved in our celebrations.

“Any artefacts/memorabilia received will be used to create a display in our school hall during our 50th birthday celebrations.

“The festivities will include a number of different events including a summer festival and circus in the summer term 2017.”

Any items can be taken to the school office in Digby Road.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

George Michael's family release statement after his death

George Michael's family release statement after his death

Man arrested after alleged assault on 16-year-old boy in Baughurst

Cordon thrown around area at Baughurst park land

E fit of man who robbed 12-year-old boy in Thatcham released by police

E fit of man who robbed 12-year-old boy in Thatcham released by police

Baby born to south Oxfordshire couple on Christmas Day

Baby born to south Oxfordshire couple on Christmas Day

News

Sixty-year-old man dies following Highclere collision
News

Sixty-year-old man dies in Highclere collision

A343 reopen following crash this morning

 
Wash Common woman says any road widening is accident waiting to happen
News

Andover Road widening is an 'accident waiting to happen'

Fears due to proposed new western junction for Sandleford Park

 
News

Council set to refuse plans for 2,000 homes at Sandleford

4comments

 
News

Newbury author Richard Adams dies

 
News

Newbury school prepares for 50th anniversary

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive