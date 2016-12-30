Bus bursts into flames in Woolton Hill

THIS was the dramatic moment a bus burst into flames in Woolton Hill on Wednesday morning.

Two fire engines from Newbury attended the scene after the single decker became engulfed in an inferno in Broadlayings at 8.24am.

Firefighters spent an hour-and-a-half extinguishing the blaze but the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that nobody was hurt.

The picture was taken by Newbury Fire Station.