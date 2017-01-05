go

Nine weeks of disruption forecast on the A339 through Newbury

"Allow extra time for journeys" as off-peak lane closures begin on Monday

DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays on the A339 for the next nine weeks. 

The final phase of the scheme to link the A339 with Fleming Road will begin on Monday and will bring a series of lane closures with it.

Daily lane closures will come into effect between 9.30am and 3.30pm for approximately nine weeks.

Starting on Monday one lane will be closed in both directions under a contra-flow layout in order for contractors to resurface the southbound carriageway and paint new white lines.

West Berkshire Council said it is expecting "some delays" on the A339, with the Robin Hood roundabout also likely to be affected by queuing traffic.

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys or to take a different route. The council is also asking people to consider making short journeys across town on foot, "especially at lunch times when the roads tend to be busier."

Lane closures on the busy dual carriageway last year brought Newbury to a standstill and saw traffic queuing back to the Sandleford link, causing delays of up to an hour.  

Once the resurfacing work is complete, reconstruction of the central reservation between the northbound and southbound carriageways will begin.

The work is not expected to be as disruptive to traffic but lane closures will still be required.

  • Tommy

    05/01/2017 - 12:12

    Has any thought been given to diversion signs for through traffic onto the A34 at Chieveley & at the Swan Newtown Roundabout !!

    Reply

  • grumpy

    05/01/2017 - 12:12

    And what is the point ? What will the advantages be ??

    Reply

