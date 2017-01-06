New Year's Day cycle event pulls in youngsters

CYCLISTS kicked off 2017 by tackling an obstacle course, complete with a foam machine, on Near Year’s Day.

The cyclo-cross event saw 165 riders head to Newbury’s Goldwell Park to take on climbs and turns in a blend of fun and competitiveness.

Some riders donned fancy dress, with SpongeBob SquarePants and an alien seen on the course.

Now in its second year, the event was promoted by Palmer Park Velo and Newbury Road Club with sponsorship from West Berkshire Council and Get Berkshire Active.

Prizes were donated by West Berkshire Brewery and Banjo Cycles.

Newbury Road Club’s press secretary, Chris Boulton, said: “The foam machine again proved very popular and we were lucky with the weather – it didn’t begin to rain until the start of the veterans’ final race.

“The most important thing was we had a full field of under 12s, with 40 kids, some as young as six-years-old, taking part and 27 in the women’s category, including many who were new to cycling.

“We hope to continue this as an annual event after its second successful year.”