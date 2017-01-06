go

New Year's Day cycle event pulls in youngsters

Strong turnout for obstacle course on its second outing

New Year's Day cycle event pulls in youngsters

CYCLISTS kicked off 2017 by tackling an obstacle course, complete with a foam machine, on Near Year’s Day.

The cyclo-cross event saw 165 riders head to Newbury’s Goldwell Park to take on climbs and turns in a blend of fun and competitiveness.

Some riders donned fancy dress, with SpongeBob SquarePants and an alien seen on the course.

Now in its second year, the event was promoted by Palmer Park Velo and Newbury Road Club with sponsorship from West Berkshire Council and Get Berkshire Active.

Prizes were donated by West Berkshire Brewery and Banjo Cycles.

Newbury Road Club’s press secretary, Chris Boulton, said: “The foam machine again proved very popular and we were lucky with the weather – it didn’t begin to rain until the start of the veterans’ final race.

“The most important thing was we had a full field of under 12s, with 40 kids, some as young as six-years-old, taking part and 27 in the women’s category, including many who were new to cycling.

“We hope to continue this as an annual event after its second successful year.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Cold Ash's historic pumping station to appear on tv tonight (Thursday)

Cold Ash's historic pumping station to appear on tv tonight (Thursday)

Online Thatcham fraudster who used fake pictures to dupe men is jailed

Online fraudster who used fake pictures to dupe men is jailed

Newbury band's debut album rocks up at number one

Newbury band's debut album rocks up at number one

Nine weeks of disruption forecast on the A339 through Newbury

Nine weeks of disruption forecast on the A339 through Newbury

News

Inquiry to decide on 400-home plan near Vodafone HQ starts next week
News

Inquiry to decide on 400-home plan near Vodafone HQ starts next week

Campaigners and council will challenge developer's claims

 
A fabulous foggy photo
News

A fabulous foggy photo

Can you do better? Send in your pictures

 
News

New Year's Day cycle event pulls in youngsters

 
News

Man jailed for using stolen bank card

1comment

 
News

Man suffers serious leg injuries in Newbury gas cylinder explosion

3comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive