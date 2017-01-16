Vehicle fire closes A34 near Newbury

The A34 between Newbury and Highclere was blocked by smoke pouring from a lorry this afternoon (Monday).

Firefighters from Newbury and Whitley Wood were called to the blaze on the northbound slip road between Highclere and the A4 at Speen at 11.38am.

The carriageway was closed because of the thick smoke.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 12.44pm but delays remain in the area.

One northbound lane is currently closed as crews wait for a recovery crew to move the lorry.