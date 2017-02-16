go

Driver's lucky escape after car overturns at Crookham

Third accident at blackspot in three months forces road closure

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

A DRIVER had a lucky escape this morning (Thursday) after a car flipped at Crookham.

The incident was the third similar accident at the blackspot in three months.

One pump from Newbury Fire Station was called at 11.30am to Bury's Bank Road, near to a property called The Roundhouse, where a blue Renault Kangoo was on its roof.

The woman driver, the only occupant,  was not seriously hurt according to firefighters at the scene.

Firefighters said it was the third time in three months they had been called to cars overturned at the same spot, put down to inappropriate speeds in difficult driving conditions, including a bad bend and wet and slippy road surface.

The road was closed during the incident and to allow for recovery of the vehicle.

Firefighters left the scene at around mid-day.

Ambulance services were also at the scene.

