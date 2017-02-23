One lane re-opened M4 Swindon to Chippenham after lorry transporter blaze

ONE lane has been re-opened this afternoon on the M4 Swindon to Chippenham, after a lorry transporter blaze earlier today (Thurs).

Highways England have advised that lane 3 westbound, between junctions 16 and 17 was re-opened this afternoon.

Recovery of the burnt-out vehicles and the transporter is ongoing and will continue into the evening rush hour.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes/allow extra journey time this afternoon and evening.

Once recovery is complete, Highways England will resurface a fire-damaged 50-metre section of lane 1 and the hard shoulder overnight tonight.

The loaded car transporter caught fire at 9.21am with the carriageway afterwards blocked.

For safety reasons the eastbound carriageway was also earlier blocked, due to thick smoke, with eastbound traffic released at 10.40am.

HGVs were being diverted via junction 15, while all other traffic is being diverted off junction 16 via local roads.

