go

One lane re-opened M4 Swindon to Chippenham after lorry transporter blaze

Vehicle recovery to continue into this evening's rush hour

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

M4 drivers Swindon/Chippenham advised to seek alternative route

ONE lane has been re-opened this afternoon on the M4 Swindon to Chippenham, after a lorry transporter blaze earlier today (Thurs).

Highways England have advised that lane 3 westbound, between junctions 16 and 17 was re-opened this afternoon.

Recovery of the burnt-out vehicles and the transporter is ongoing and will continue into the evening rush hour.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes/allow extra journey time this afternoon and evening. 

Once recovery is complete, Highways England will resurface a fire-damaged 50-metre section of lane 1 and the hard shoulder overnight tonight.

The loaded car transporter caught fire at 9.21am with the carriageway afterwards blocked.

For safety reasons the eastbound carriageway was also earlier blocked, due to thick smoke, with eastbound traffic released at 10.40am.

HGVs were being diverted via junction 15, while all other traffic is being diverted off junction 16 via local roads.

PHOTOGRAPH HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Search for predators who 'hunted' woman in West Berkshire woods

Search for predators who 'hunted' woman in West Berkshire woods

Woman thrown into air after shock from power lines on A339 near Kingsclere

Woman thrown into air after shock from power lines on A339 near Kingsclere

Young Thatcham businesswoman sees her dream realised

Young Thatcham businesswoman sees her dream realised

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

News

Inquest opens into Burghfield schoolboy's death
News

Inquest opens into death of Burghfield schoolboy

10-year-old was killed after Top Shop barrier fell on him at the Oracle

 
Storm Doris hits West Berkshire
News

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

Tree felled on the A339 and roof blown off in Thatcham

 
News

Drivers' lucky escape after M4 multi-vehicle collision

 
News

One lane re-opened M4 Swindon to Chippenham after lorry transporter blaze

 
News

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33