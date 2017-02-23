go

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

Tree felled on the A339 and roof blown off in Thatcham

Storm Doris has struck West Berkshire.

Strong winds uprooted a tree on the A339 close to St Gabriel's School leaving the road blocked off until around 3.30pm. 

(Picture courtesy of Abi Kemp of LP Metal Detecting)

Bus routes were also affected 

Elsewhere, the roof of a building at Thatcham Town Cricket Club has fallen victim to the strong winds.

The chairman of Thatcham Vision, David Conquest, sent the picture to our Twitter account @NewburyToday  

Keep us up to date of any road closures and damage by emailing newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk or tweeting our Twitter account. 

Thames Valley Police said that it was experiencing a higher than usual number of calls and was working with our emergency services partners to respond to all enquiries.

The force added that people should only dial 999 in a genuine emergency.

Further afield, flights from Heathrow are affected by the weather and air travellers have been advised to check for any cancellations before setting off.

The weather has caused problems for rail travellers from Reading station this morning. A number of lines blocked were blocked, causing delays of up to 60 minutes on some services and some cancellations.

A tree on the lines between Reading and Guildford disrupted rail travel until 10am, with another tree fallen on rail lines between Reading and Wokingham.

Many trains are operating under speed restrictions of 50mph due to the high winds, causing further delays and cancellations. 

Rail travellers are advised to check journey details in advance, for more information about cancellations visit www.gwr.com/travel-updates/live-network-updates 

The yellow weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office remains in place until 8pm tonight. 

Gusts of 50-60 mph are expected widely across the warning area, with the risk of 70 mph on coasts and hills.

