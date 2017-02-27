go

Three people injured in M4 Newbury to Hungerford collision

Two people taken to hospital after collision involving lorry and car

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

Collision involving car and lorry M4 Newbury to Hungerford

THREE people were injured and two taken to hospital in an M4 collision between Newbury and Hungerford this morning (Monday).

Pumps from Newbury, Lambourn and Hungerford were called at 10.34am today (Monday) to the M4 between junctions 13 (Newbury/Chieveley) and junction 14 (Hungerford), to a collision involving a lorry and car.

South Central Ambulance Service were called at 10.08am and sent two ambulance crews and a paramedic.

One person was treated at the scene and two more people were taken to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon. 

Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 10.10am.

One lane of the motorway was closed during the incident and has since re-opened.

(Picture from Highways England traffic camera)

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

One lane re-opened M4 Swindon to Chippenham after lorry transporter blaze

M4 drivers Swindon/Chippenham advised to seek alternative route

Jury convicts West Berkshire school teacher of raping young pupil

Jury convicts West Berkshire school teacher of raping young boy pupil

News

‘It is neither mad nor weak to experience depression’
News

‘It is neither mad nor weak to experience depression’

Dr Angus Tallini on how to seek help locally for anxiety and depression

 
Collision involving car and lorry M4 Newbury to Hungerford
News

Three people injured in M4 Newbury to Hungerford collision

Two people taken to hospital after collision involving lorry and car

 
News

Construction of new Newbury hotel gets underway

3comments

 
News

Beds for homeless to be cut in West Berkshire

 
News

It's the Newbury pancake race tomorrow!

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33