Three people injured in M4 Newbury to Hungerford collision

THREE people were injured and two taken to hospital in an M4 collision between Newbury and Hungerford this morning (Monday).

Pumps from Newbury, Lambourn and Hungerford were called at 10.34am today (Monday) to the M4 between junctions 13 (Newbury/Chieveley) and junction 14 (Hungerford), to a collision involving a lorry and car.

South Central Ambulance Service were called at 10.08am and sent two ambulance crews and a paramedic.

One person was treated at the scene and two more people were taken to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon.

Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 10.10am.

One lane of the motorway was closed during the incident and has since re-opened.

(Picture from Highways England traffic camera)