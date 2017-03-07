West Berkshire residents to be hit by five per cent council tax rise

COUNCIL tax will rise by almost five per cent from April after West Berkshire Council approved its budget for 2017/18.

Parking charges will also rise in council-run car parks in Newbury, Thatcham, Pangbourne and Theale.

Opposition leader Lee Dillon slammed the ruling Conservative group and said the council was in a sorry state.

The council’s acting leader Graham Jones said local government was facing a “perfect storm”, with government grants being cut while demand for services continued to rise.

At last Thursday’s meeting, Mr Jones said: “It gives me no great pleasure to propose the (council tax) increase I do tonight, but I do it in the knowledge it is the right thing to do.”

The council needs to save £8m in the next financial year after having its government funding slashed from £33m in 2011 to £3.7m in 2017/18.

