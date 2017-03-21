go

Cat seeking special someone after life is turned upside down

Onset of blindness caused by medical condition

A CAT whose life was turned upside down after he went blind in his golden years desperately needs the tender care of a special new owner.

Currently being cared for by the Cats Protection Newbury Adoption Centre, in Curridge, the adoption centre said at the grand age of 16 years, Khobi found himself homeless when his owner was unable to care for him anymore:

“Khobi was suffering from high blood pressure which is now being controlled with medication however as the condition was left untreated, Khobi is now blind,” said Chloe Cooke, senior cat care assistant.

His life has been turned upside down and we are keen to find him his forever home very soon. Khobi is looking for a second chance of happiness and most certainly deserves it.

He is super friendly and ever so affectionate!

“Although Newbury Cats Protection does its very best to care for all the cats in its care, life in a cattery is no substitute for a permanent home so we would urge people to consider adopting an older cat like Khobi.”
 All cats adopted from the charity are neutered, vaccinated, micro chipped and come with four weeks free pet insurance.

Anyone who can offer Khobi a chance of happiness in his own home, or would like to make a donation, contact Newbury Adoption Centre telephone 01635 200111 or email: newbury@cats.org.uk.

