Owners and dogs' lucky escape from M4 vehicle fire

OCCUPANTS of a car, including two dogs, had a lucky escape from a blazing vehicle on the M4 between Hungerford and Chieveley this morning (Thursday).

Three fire engines, including two from Newbury and another from Swindon were called at 10.30am to the M4 eastbound between junctions 14 and 13, where a Volvo estate was well alight.

All the occupants of the car evacuated the vehicle safely, including the two dogs.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hose reel.

One lane of the carriageway and the hard shoulder were coned off during the incident.

The cause is under investigation and firefighters left the scene at 12pm