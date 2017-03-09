go

Owners and dogs' lucky escape from M4 vehicle fire

Car well alight between Hungerford and Newbury

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

Bradfield farm outbuilding 50 per cent destroyed in fire

OCCUPANTS of a car, including two dogs, had a lucky escape from a blazing vehicle on the M4 between Hungerford and Chieveley this morning (Thursday).

Three fire engines, including two from Newbury and another from Swindon were called at 10.30am to the M4 eastbound between junctions 14 and 13, where a Volvo estate was well alight.

All the occupants of the car evacuated the vehicle safely, including the two dogs.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hose reel.

One lane of the carriageway and the hard shoulder were coned off during the incident.

The cause is under investigation and firefighters left the scene at 12pm

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Judge shows mercy to Thatcham man who had sex with schoolgirl

Court

Thatcham man fined for fuel fraud

Thatcham man fined for fuel fraud

Silchester villagers turn out in force after work starts to construct travellers' site in village

Silchester villagers turn out in force after work starts to construct travellers' site in village

Man re-arrested on suspicion of historic child murder

Man re-arrested on suspicion of historic child murder

News

Owners and dogs' lucky escape from M4 vehicle fire
News

Owners and dogs' lucky escape from M4 vehicle fire

Car well alight between Hungerford and Newbury

 
Sheep
Hampshire

Police issue warning to dog owners after sheep killed on Kingsclere farm

Injuries consistent with dog attack in second Kingsclere incident

1comment

 
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
News

More than £30,000 raised at Mencap Raceday

 
News

Number of smokers in West Berkshire at lowest level

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33