There's still time to help save Thatcham Library

THERE’S still time to get involved with saving and running Thatcham Library.

More than 60 people have signed up to help keep the town’s library open since it was named among eight threatened with closure by West Berkshire Council last year.

The district council will close Wash Common Library and all libraries except Newbury will be run by volunteers, supported by one member of staff. The council has also asked town and parish councils to pay £150,000 to keep the service going and Thatcham Town Council has agreed to contribute £24,480.

Volunteers have shown their support at two public meetings organised by Thatcham Town Council.

People can lend a hand by providing front-of-house services, running special interest groups and joining Friends of Thatcham Library. Full training and support will be provided to all volunteers.

The leader of Thatcham Town Council and chair of its library working party, Jason Collis, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response for the call for volunteers.

"The numbers attending our open meetings has been so encouraging and we hope to maintain the momentum, but it is never too late if anybody else wants to get in touch to support the library.”

Anyone seeking more information can attend sessions in the town council’s offices in Brownsfield Road at 2pm on Tuesday, March 28, or 6.30pm on Thursday, March 30.

The two sessions will cover the same items. Volunteers can also call (01635) 863592, email enquiries@thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk or follow the Friends of Thatcham Library Facebook page.