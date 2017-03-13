go

West Berkshire primaries are first class

Ilsleys and Englefield pupils excel at reading and writing

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

TWO West Berkshire Schools have shown they are the cream of the crop after making it into the top one per cent in the country in the Key Stage 2 assessments.

The Ilsleys Primary School in East Ilsley and Englefield Primary School were both congratulated by minister of state for school standards, Nick Gibb MP, for their high achievements.

One hundred per cent of The Ilsleys pupils (pictured) reached or exceeded the expected standard in reading at the end of KS2, while all pupils at Englefield exceeded the expected standard in reading and writing.

Mr Gibb wrote to both schools, saying: “We want to ensure that every child has the necessary fluency in reading to prepare them for a successful secondary education and beyond, and your school has provided this to all your pupils.”

Ilsleys Primary School headteacher Kate House said: “We are delighted by this recognition.

“We share Mr Gibbs’ ambition to ensure that all pupils are fully prepared educationally for the challenges ahead, and will continue to strive to maintain this level of success.”

Lynne Doherty, West Berkshire Council’s executive member for education, said: “Congratulations to all at The Ilsleys. This is a brilliant accolade. I’m sure that everyone at the school is rightfully proud of this impressive achievement.”

Headteacher of Englefield Primary School, Andrew Ind, said: “We are all very happy to be providing the children with the necessary skills in reading and writing that will enable them to go on to achieve at secondary school and beyond.”

