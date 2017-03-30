Wash Common library to close tomorrow (Friday)

WASH Common library will close its doors for good tomorrow (Friday 31 March) following a decision by West Berkshire Council to close the branch to save money.

Library users will be able to borrow and return books and use the library facilities tomorrow, however, after that, any books to be returned will need to be taken to one of the other eight branch libraries across the district or the mobile library.

The library is being closed as part of a range of measures to save around £580,000 a year within the library service.

The decision was made following a review of the library service which found the small library was the third most expensive to run per visit and the home library of less than three per cent of active borrowers.

Speaking about the library Councillor Dominic Boeck, Executive Member for Culture said: "It's sad to see Wash Common library close but it is a small branch, expensive to run and the home branch for only a few of our library users.

"At a time when we have to save money we simply couldn't afford to keep it open when we have our largest library up the road in Newbury.

"It will help us keep open our eight other libraries and continue to offer a mobile and at-home service and ensure that we continue to provide a good library service in West Berkshire."

Despite the closure a volunteer group, led by West Berkshire and Newbury Town councillors for the Falkland ward, is still hoping to take over the running of the library if another source of funding can be secured.

For more information on West Berkshire Library service visit www.westberks.gov.uk/libraries