Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans revealed

PLANS for a major redevelopment of Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre have been unveiled for the first time.

The Newbury Weekly News can exclusively reveal the first phase of the work, which will see a ‘restaurant quarter’ created to offer more of an option for dining out.

Five or six new restaurants will be located along the Cheap Street side of the centre, which will mean a number of other businesses, including Prohibition and Chenz, vacating their units.

Centre manager Mag Williams said those units are currently too small to accommodate new restaurants, so will have to be ‘reconfigured’ to make them ‘a decent size’.

A planning application is set to be made in April and the restaurant units are being marketed.

