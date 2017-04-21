go

Crafty Craft is on the horizon!

Uniforms at the ready for popular Kintbury to Newbury race

NEWBURY’S Crafty Craft race is just around the corner. 

The popular race will once again see various craft set off from Kintbury lock from 8.30am on Monday, May 1.

The crews then have to race, struggle or swim to the finish line in Victoria Park, Newbury.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘uniforms all the way’ and people are encouraged to dress up and enter a craft. 

The event is organised by Newbury Round Table and last year’s race saw around £7,500 raised for local causes. 

Victoria Park will be a focal point for the fun throughout the day, with amusements, rides, food outlets and attractions running from 10.30am until 4.30pm. 

As usual, the Newbury Weekly News will be there on the day to bring you all the results, reaction and photographs.

News

