IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, plans to ease congestion in Newbury have been unveiled by West Berkshire Council.

In other news, a man who had sex with a child has avoided jail for a second time.

Also this week, pupils from a West Berkshire school were showered with shards of broken glass when their school bus was damaged.

Meanwhile, all aboard! Thousands flocked to Newbury’s annual Crafty Craft race on Bank Holiday Monday.

The eccentric town tradition is organised by Newbury Round Table and raises thousands for local good causes.

We’ve got a full report, plus three pages of pictures, inside this week’s Newbury Weekly News.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a new mayor is sworn in.

Plus, a former primary school teacher is awarded the Freedom of the Town.

In Thatcham this week, plans for a pub have been resubmitted and a parish councillor has defended the use of barbed wire on his land.

And on the Hampshire pages, a community shop and post office face closure and Paula Radcliffe is put through her paces at Cheam School.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.