Lib Dems see 'opportunity to change direction of the country'

THE LIBERAL Democrat candidate Judith Bunting gave her message to voters ahead of the General Election on June 8.
She said: “This is an opportunity for people to change the direction that our country is going in.
“This election we can actually influence what the Government is doing with Brexit; the brutal, hard Brexit that Theresa May is going to pursue.
“The Liberal Democrats will resist this in every way we can. Vote with the Liberal Democrats and we will do our best to stop this horrible course of action that the Tories are taking us down.”
Mrs Bunting added that public services had been put under strain under Conservative cuts and that they were “unwilling to invest in our country”, adding that billions would be spent on the Brexit process.
“We need to stop them doing that and we need to take care of the NHS and our public services, to make sure education is being funded properly.
“If you want to change the direction of Newbury, vote for the Liberal Democrats in Parliament.
“You’ll get a representative who stands up for us in our area and who doesn’t tow the party line, who stands up for what they believe in.”
And with the Lib Dems announcing a commitment to end rough sleeping, Mrs Bunting said: “Here in Newbury, we all know that as well as the people who have been ‘counted’, many more sofa surf or are in insecure accommodation for only the occasional night, and we know we have single homeless people and couples who are sleeping rough.
“That is why I welcome this commitment by the Liberal Democrats to end homelessness in the UK.”
The party’s measures include introducing a Housing First provider in each local authority that would put long-term homeless people straight into independent homes rather than emergency shelters.
NoisyNortherner
09/05/2017 - 10:10
Richard Benyon has made it crystal clear he doesn't care what the people of Newbury actually think. He has repeatedly voted against the best interests of the community and has not once voted against the party whip, even when it meant massive cuts to public services. The Liberal Democrats aren't perfect by any stretch, but I'd like to think that Judith would actually listen to her constituents if elected.
Reply
spikey
09/05/2017 - 09:09
I want a change in direction in Newbury 100% and that is to see lib dems out of Newbury and greenham parish. I am surprised that hmrc not on them for tax and vat fraud on the tower project. Judith bunting and the rest of your cronies in your clown party need to stop and climb back under the rock. We don't want a lib dem council.
Reply
NewburyResident
09/05/2017 - 08:08
We have already seen locally the Lid Dems financial skills with Julian Swift-Hook and the multi-million pound Airbase tea stall. Nationally we have also noticed how the Lib Dems will prostitute themselves to the highest bidder to get any degree of power, abandoning their supporters core beliefs to get into bed with the conservatives for the coalition. Do you really think we will trust you to negotiate Brexit?
Reply
EugeneStryker
09/05/2017 - 10:10
NewburyResident, Osbourne increased national debt more in 5 years than Labour did in 13 years of Government (£407bn compared to £417bn). The cost of the 'Airbase tea stall' pales into insignificance would you not agree?. Although the Lib Dems did uturn on tuition fees (which political party has not u-turned), they achieved a lot in coalition and put a stop on the worst ravages of the Tory party. The Lib Dems invested nearly £1bn to tackle tax avoidance which is reaping £9bn tax receipts amongst other things. Have you forgotten that May was quite clear on why she campaigned to remain in the EU, but now you're comfortable with her ability to negotiate Brexit.
Reply
Basher
09/05/2017 - 07:07
TOW the party line? Pull the other one !
Reply
