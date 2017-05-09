Lib Dems see 'opportunity to change direction of the country'

THE LIBERAL Democrat candidate Judith Bunting gave her message to voters ahead of the General Election on June 8.

She said: “This is an opportunity for people to change the direction that our country is going in.

“This election we can actually influence what the Government is doing with Brexit; the brutal, hard Brexit that Theresa May is going to pursue.

“The Liberal Democrats will resist this in every way we can. Vote with the Liberal Democrats and we will do our best to stop this horrible course of action that the Tories are taking us down.”

Mrs Bunting added that public services had been put under strain under Conservative cuts and that they were “unwilling to invest in our country”, adding that billions would be spent on the Brexit process.

“We need to stop them doing that and we need to take care of the NHS and our public services, to make sure education is being funded properly.

“If you want to change the direction of Newbury, vote for the Liberal Democrats in Parliament.

“You’ll get a representative who stands up for us in our area and who doesn’t tow the party line, who stands up for what they believe in.”

And with the Lib Dems announcing a commitment to end rough sleeping, Mrs Bunting said: “Here in Newbury, we all know that as well as the people who have been ‘counted’, many more sofa surf or are in insecure accommodation for only the occasional night, and we know we have single homeless people and couples who are sleeping rough.

“That is why I welcome this commitment by the Liberal Democrats to end homelessness in the UK.”

The party’s measures include introducing a Housing First provider in each local authority that would put long-term homeless people straight into independent homes rather than emergency shelters.