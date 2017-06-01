go

Water supply problems affecting thousands of West Berkshire homes

Up to 5,000 homes left without running water or low pressure, Thames Water confirm

THOUSANDS of West Berkshire homes are experiencing water supply problems this morning (Thursday) owing to a problem with pumps at Burghfield water station.  

Many homes within the RG7 postcode area have been left without water since the early hours of this morning while others are experiencing low pressure.

Thames Water has said a maximum of 5,000 homes are affected with engineers currently working to resolve the issue.

No indication of when the problem could be fixed has been given.

Thames Water has set up two bottled water stations in an effort to give local residents access to water throughout the day.

The first water station is at Burghfield Community Sports Association in James Lane (pictured) and the second is at Mortimer Recreation Ground (from 11:45am).   

A Thames Water spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry to our customers in the RG7 Burghfield area who have no water or lower pressure than normal today.

“Our teams have been working hard since the early hours to fix the problem with the pumps at a booster station, which caused storage levels in Burghfield reservoir to drop.

“We have bottled water available for customers to collect from the sports association centre in James Lane and Mortimer Recreation Ground, The Street, and our customer reps are in the area to help answer any questions.”

