go

Plane crashes into field at Brimpton Airfield

Pilot is said to have escaped without serious injuries

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Plane crashes into field at Brimpton airfield

Emergency services were scrambled when a light aircraft crashed at Brimpton Airfield today (Wednesday).


Firefighters based at Tadley Fire Station posted on social media at 12.15pm that when they arrived, the pilot was already out of the cockpit and was not seriously hurt.


The incident prompted a major response from fire, police and ambulance crews.


One woman who called the Newbury Weekly News said she had seen “around 30 emergency services vehicles tearing down Wasing Lane.”


Brimpton Airfield at Lower Wasing Farm is an unlicensed, single-runway civilian airfield


Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently preparing a statement on the incident.

(Picture provided by RBFRS crew from Tadley)

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Masked men threaten Pangbourne residents

Masked men threaten Pangbourne residents

Bike rider assaulted by group of youths in Thatcham

Bike rider assaulted by group of youths in Thatcham

Newbury baby murder investigation continues

Newbury baby murder investigation continues

Funeral of Thatcham woman killed after Hampshire collision being held tomorrow

Funeral of Thatcham woman killed after Hampshire collision being held tomorrow

News

police
News

Street battles reported in Lambourn

Customers in Co-op say they were held in 'lock down'

 
Plane crashes into field at Brimpton airfield
News

Plane crashes into field at Brimpton Airfield

Pilot is said to have escaped without serious injuries

 
News

Safety concerns over school access road

2comments

 
All Districts

New mobile signals may interfere with Freeview service in Hungerford

 
News

Hutton Close redevelopment plans submitted

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33