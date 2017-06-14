Plane crashes into field at Brimpton airfield

Emergency services were scrambled when a light aircraft crashed at Brimpton Airfield today (Wednesday).



Firefighters based at Tadley Fire Station posted on social media at 12.15pm that when they arrived, the pilot was already out of the cockpit and was not seriously hurt.



The incident prompted a major response from fire, police and ambulance crews.



One woman who called the Newbury Weekly News said she had seen “around 30 emergency services vehicles tearing down Wasing Lane.”



Brimpton Airfield at Lower Wasing Farm is an unlicensed, single-runway civilian airfield



Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently preparing a statement on the incident.

(Picture provided by RBFRS crew from Tadley)