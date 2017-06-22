Newbury MP faces taunts from Jeremy Corbyn

NEWBURY'S Conservative MP Richard Benyon was taunted by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons yesterday.

Mr Benyon, who was recently re-elected, was given the honour of ‘moving the Loyal Address’ – introducing the Queen’s Speech.

During his speech Mr Benyon jokingly described himself as a "working class hero", adding that "someone once said to me that deprivation in West Berkshire is when Waitrose runs out of balsamic vinegar; they were totally wrong."

Those comments, although appearing to be made tongue-in-cheek, were criticised on social media.

richard benyon, great-great grandson of lord salisbury, describes himself as a "working-class hero" — Olivia Ford (@_oliviaford) June 21, 2017

#Queenspeech



Is Richard Benyon for real?



They seem to think they're all having jolly japes on first day back at school



Unbelievable. — Jo Richards (@JoRichardsKent) June 21, 2017

Mr Corbyn also took the opportunity to have a dig at his political rival by saying: "I do congratulate the honourable member for Newbury on his speech.

"My mother told me of the joy of Greenham Common because she was there and I went to visit her there and I hope that he will understand the deep love of human nature that motivated a lot of those women to go there during those days.

“I would like to thank him for taking time out from his considerable responsibilities looking at his extensive property portfolio and tending to his directorship of the UK Water Partnership.

“I hope one day a Labour government may soon be able to come to the aid of his Newbury constituents by taking water back into public ownership and the aid of his tenants by ensuring there’s a responsibility to make sure all homes are fit for human habitation.

“I know the Honourable Member will also continue diligently tending to his interests in parliament, his interests in Africa and rural affairs.

“I do agree with part of what he said when he spoke of the need for us as a country to adhere to all the agreements on climate change issues all around the world and I thank him for that part of his speech.”

Mr Benyon said in his speech: "I wrestled the Newbury constituency from the Liberal Democrats at the third attempt.

"I want it on the record that in doing so, I reduced the number of Members of this House who were educated at Eton by one. That may be why some Opposition Members consider me to be something of a working-class hero."