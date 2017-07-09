What's on today (Sunday)

It's a busy day in West Berkshire today.

If you're looking for something do to, here are a few ideas.

Newbury’s Day of Dance with Garston Gallopers and other Morris Dancers 11am-3pm Newbury Market Place

HADCAF presents Hungerford Town Band concert 7pm Hungerford Corn Exchange http://www.hungerfordartsfestival.com/

Experimental book-making workshop with Sally Haynes 10am-4pm New Greenham Arts. Book via Corn Exchange Box Office 0845 5218218

Berkshire County Youth Choirs Summer Concert in aid of Prior’s Court 7.45pm Douai Abbey, Woolhampton Box Office 0118 901 2361

First World War poetry reading 11am – 5pm Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere. Usual entry to the chapel applies.

Newbury Dramatic Society presents “Stanley” based on a play by Pam Gems 3pm, by kind invitation of Mrs Holbrook at Southcroft, Speen Call 01635 33572 to book

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers 8pm Croft Hall, Hungerford http://www.hungerfordartsfestival.com/