What's on today (Sunday)

Here's a list of some of the events taking place

It's a busy day in West Berkshire today.

If you're looking for something do to, here are a few ideas.

Newbury’s Day of Dance with Garston Gallopers and other Morris Dancers 11am-3pm Newbury Market Place 

HADCAF presents Hungerford Town Band concert 7pm Hungerford Corn Exchange http://www.hungerfordartsfestival.com/

Experimental book-making workshop with Sally Haynes 10am-4pm New Greenham Arts. Book via Corn Exchange Box Office 0845 5218218

Berkshire County Youth Choirs Summer Concert in aid of Prior’s Court 7.45pm Douai Abbey, Woolhampton Box Office 0118 901 2361

First World War poetry reading 11am – 5pm Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere. Usual entry to the  chapel applies.

Newbury Dramatic Society presents “Stanley” based on a play by Pam Gems 3pm,  by kind invitation of Mrs Holbrook at Southcroft, Speen  Call 01635 33572 to book

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers 8pm Croft Hall, Hungerford http://www.hungerfordartsfestival.com/

Death of Thatcham father-of-three was suicide, coroner rules

New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight

Teen suffers head injury after being 'glassed' in Newbury pub

Cabbie's drinking a 'recipe for disaster' says magistrate

Police investigating car fire last Saturday
Police investigating car fire last Saturday

Hungerford car fire started under the bonnet

 
Dog of the week Happy Endings
Dog of the week Happy Endings

Six homeless pups have found a family

 
Hampshire CC launch survey over cuts

 
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Dumped hare corpses cause outrage on social media

 
First tri-service station in county opens doors

 

