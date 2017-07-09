First tri-service station in county opens doors

HUNGERFORD Community Fire Station has officially opened following a major refurbishment, which began in November.

The project also marks Berkshire’s first community tri-service station, providing shared facilities for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS), Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service.

To mark the opening, a ceremony was held on Monday, where the chairman of Royal Berkshire Fire Authority, Colin Dudley, officially opened the station.

He said: “There are many reasons to be proud of Hungerford Community Fire Station.

“Not only is it Royal Berkshire’s first station to house all three emergency services, it is a modern, fit-for-purpose station in the heart of the community it serves.

“Of course, a station is made of more than just bricks and mortar and its success depends squarely upon our firefighters, staff and partners, who work tirelessly to ensure we have emergency cover in our time of need.”

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld said: “I’m really pleased to see the opening of the Hungerford Community Fire Station.

“The co-location of the TVP and RBFRS in the fire station, working in partnership, will improve their joint operational effectiveness and provide a true ‘blue light service’ community facility for the benefit of the people of Hungerford.”

The station will also house training facilities, a community room and a gym to support the community’s firefighters in maintaining their fitness standards.

The community room has been added to provide a space for members of the public to book.

The room includes a meeting table and chairs, as well as a television monitor that can be connected to a laptop for presentations.

The new station will be opening its doors to the public this Saturday, from 10am until 4pm, for a community open day.

The day will provide an opportunity for people to see the new station.