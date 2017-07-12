go

Statues worth £11,000 stolen from Hungerford art gallery

Police release CCTV image of man who may hold vital information

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

POLICE are appealing for information after three statues worth £11,000 were stolen from an art gallery in Hungerford.

A man was seen smashing a window at the LivingArt Gallery in Bridge Street before removing items from the property on Wednesday, June 21 at about 5.30am.

Three bronze statues (pictured below) were later identified as having been stolen.

Thames Valley Police say no arrests have been made and have today released CCTV images of a man who may have vital information.

Investigating officer PC Colin Boyes, based at Newbury police station, said: "The man in these CCTV images could have important information about this investigation and I am very keen to trace him and talk to him.

"If anyone recognises this man or has any information which could help to locate him, or about this incident, I would ask them to get in touch.

"I would also appeal to anyone who sees any of these items for sale to contact us.

"This can be done by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."

  • Wanker

    12/07/2017 - 19:07

    I reckon he has a boat on the Canal!!

Hungerford
