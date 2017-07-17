School's ban for brawling mothers

New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight
FIVE parents have been banned from a West Berkshire school after a furious fight between two mums in the playground.
Shocked pupils screamed as the mums threw punches at each other outside the Robert Sandilands Primary School in Newbury.
One mum reported being punched in the eye.
The row broke out while parents were waiting for their children to leave school last Friday afternoon.
Thames Valley Police have confirmed that officers are investigating a number of allegations.
Ian Nichol, chairman of the school’s governors, said: “I am aware of the incident, but I have no comment to make.”
Headteacher Richard Blofeld imposed the ban after interviewing a teacher and one of the mothers involved in the fight.
He followed up with a letter that confirmed the ban would remain until the end of the academic year.
One witness said: “I was waiting for my children when I heard shouting coming from the other end of the play area.
“When I got there I saw two young women going flat out in a fight, and lots of children looking on and screaming.
“Someone from the school eventually came out and helped to pull them apart.”
Another witness said: “I saw a young woman run up and punch another woman in the face.
“It was awful.”
At least two of the banned parents claim they were not involved in the punch-up, and are calling on West Berkshire Council local education authority and the school’s governors to let them return.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the circumstances [of the incident]. No arrests have been made.”
West Berkshire Council’s spokeswoman, Peta Stoddart-Crompton, said: “The headteacher has taken appropriate, and proportionate, action to address the issue, and to ensure that this kind of behaviour does not occur again.”
xtayx
17/07/2017 - 10:10
why wasnt the other mother questioned or other 3 people that broke the fright up? I think it's disgusting the way it's been handled always 2 different sides of storeys and should of taken statements from all witnesses not just from the mother that started the fight in the first place .disgusting that their was no teachers their either so it's all hearsay.
Reply
MartinB
17/07/2017 - 12:12
It's "stories" and the correct phrase it's "there's always 2 sides to a story". Also it's "there" not "their". Maybe you should go back to school? Our education system has clearly failed with you.
Reply
Louise
17/07/2017 - 12:12
Yes she didn't do too well in English it appears when she was at skool!
Reply
Basher
17/07/2017 - 10:10
They sound like mindless muppets and probably look the part too.
Reply
bruin the bear
17/07/2017 - 10:10
I blame the teachers- everyone else does. seconds out...
Reply
sayitasitis
17/07/2017 - 09:09
Jeez, I'm sure your kids are proud of you!! Disgusting behaviour, you should be ashamed of yourselves. Let's hope your children don't grow up like you!!
Reply
Newbs
17/07/2017 - 10:10
Ah, but they will and the parents will blame everyone else but themselves.
Reply